These young Sheffield entrepreneurs have a great invention - but need more backing
A team of young Sheffield entrepreneurs are using their engineering skills to find solutions to global issues.
Their work in reinventing the toilet and building humanitarian drones. is making a big impact and could revolutionise the delivery of lifesaving medical and humanitarian aid in rural places.
But they need support and sponsorship to help them take their exciting, developing ideas further forward.
The team started by Lydia Darby at Project:Blueprint are going a step further than market competitors by building a fit-for-purpose, state-of-the-art humanitarian drone.
Using special GPS and image-detection software, the drone can land in a designated location so recipients can interact with it. Samples and supplies can be sent, up to 150km, the other way.
By experimenting with materials such as bamboo, these drones use materials than can be made and repaired within local developing economies.
Current drones operating in Ghana and Rwanda are launched with costly catapult-type infrastructure, and drop aid via parachute, a one-way channel.
This young team of international development entrepreneurs launched their pilot project during postgraduate studies at the University of Sheffield.
They have a proven track record, designing and implementing their own compost toilet project in a community in northern Kampala, in partnership with local charity Kids Club Kampala.
Their vision is to empower local communities with the technical knowledge and skills to build, maintain and take ownership of their own assets.
Project:Blueprint are working towards United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring healthy lives, water and sanitation for all. Their projects help prevent open defecation, premature death and reduce water-borne diseases. But they need help to secure continued growth and to fund projects. Contact Lydia at lydia.darby@hotmail.com