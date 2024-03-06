Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wortley Arms in Wortley is under new ownership following a sale through estate agents Fleurets.

After six years at the helm, Jamie Ellis announced "with a heavy heart" last month that he had decided to sell the lease for the popular and historical village pub on Halifax Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, he wrote: "Over the past 16 years or so The Arms has been my life. When I started as a rookie 18-year-old barman I would have never imagined I would eventually go on to own such a great place.

The Wortley Arms has been taken over by new owners who are also the faces behind a popular restaurant.

!I have met so many amazing people not only current & ex work colleagues but regular customers who have kept us going from the very early days back in 2007. There are too many people to name individually but so many of you are friends for life.

"So many of you have supported us through thick and thin. It’s been a pleasure to serve you all. The Wortley Arms has given me memories and experiences that I will remember forever."

The new purchasers, Alan and Wendy McGilveray, are no strangers to the industry as the proud owners of a restaurant - McGilveray's, on Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will be moving their popular eatery to the Wortley Arms following a short closure as of March 4 to carry out some refurbishment works to the kitchen and the front of house. An exact reopening date is yet to be confirmed.

In a joint statement, the couple said: "We have been in negotiations with Jamie at the Wortley Arms for the last four months and we have finally got over the line. It is with deep regret that we are leaving Fox Valley but feel that this is a fantastic opportunity to take on such a prestigious site.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Wortley village community, The Wortley Arms staff, and our existing team at McGilveray’s."