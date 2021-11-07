The Woman in Me Lingerie store opening in former Curvaceous Brital Sheffield bridalwear shop building in Crookes
A former Sheffield bridalwear shop site is re-opening - as a specialist lingerie store.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:34 pm
The new shop has appeared on Crookes Road, Crookes, this week under the name The Woman In Me, and describes itself on its sign as body positive lingerie.
It has taken over the unit which was formerly occupied by the Curvaceous Bridal weddings store, at the Broomhill end of Crookes close to the Grindstone pub.
The shop is already decked out with mannequins and is the latest new business in the area.