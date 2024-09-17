The UK Careers Fair is hosting an event for job seekers in Sheffield
The UK Careers Fair is the UK's number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for work or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.
This is your chance to talk to a variety of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in numerous industries, represented by various sectors.
With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both local and national employers, it promises to be a highly productive and busy day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can so as to maximise your potential and to have enough time to connect with as many companies as possible.
The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or a change of career.
Tickets for the event are available to download from the website but this is not essential, as even without a ticket, you can still gain entry by simply turning up!
For more details and further information, please visit www.ukcareersfair.com
