A Rotherham pub has welcomed back visitors after a three-week closure for a stunning refurbishment.

The Three Magpies, on Bonet Lane, in Brinsworth, has shared photos of its bright and modern new interior as it also unveils a new food menu.

A refreshed bar and an enhanced dining area with soft furnishings has given the pub a new lease of life, providing customers with a welcoming atmosphere to enjoy their visit.

General manager Dionne Price, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Three Magpies’ new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”

Along with the new look, The Three Magpies has introduced a new food menu featuring dishes such as the ‘laying it on chick’ burger, ‘tandoori chicken sizzling skillet and the impressive ‘giant gyros’. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, grab a friend and dive into a dessert sharer featuring three of the menu’s best-selling desserts.

The family-friendly Three Magpies shows the best of live sport and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub also hosts a popular bingo every Wednesday afternoon at 12.30pm, as well as live entertainment and regular discos.

The Three Magpies is one of over 200 venues across the UK operated by Sizzling Pubs. For more information, or to make a booking, please click here.

1 . Manager Dionne Price and her team re open the newly refurbished Three Magpies on Bonet lane in Brinsworth, Rotherham Manager Dionne Price and her team re-open the newly refurbished Three Magpies on Bonet Lane in Brinsworth, Rotherham Photo Sales

4 . The Three Magpies The bar has been refreshed to match its new modern interior Photo Sales