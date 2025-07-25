The taste of Forge Bakehouse is coming to Banner Cross

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse is continuing its expansion with the launch of a new brand in Banner Cross.

Deli by Forge Bakehouse - at 910 Ecclesall Road - is scheduled for an early August opening and will sell the acclaimed full range of Forge Bakehouse products as well as an extensive selection of locally-sourced goods.

And although the main focus will be on food items to take away, there will also be a small customer seating area.

Forge Bakehouse already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield, as well as an outlet at Sheffield Station.

Forge Bakehouse Head of People, Products and Customer Experience Michael Bevan.

It also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green.

“Sheffield is at the heart of everything we do and we are delighted to be able to announce the launch of a new Forge Bakehouse concept in such a popular area of the city,” said Forge Bakehouse Head of People, Products and Customer Experience Michael Bevan.

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas, all bringing the best quality to our customers.

“We are confident that Deli by Forge Bakehouse has found the perfect location and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

Deli by Forge Bakehouse will sell the acclaimed bakery's range of products.

Nominated for multiple awards, Forge Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also features locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

There’s also a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends - and available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest is bring the brand to Ecclesall Road Banner Cross.

“Once we have launched Ecclesall Road we will be focusing on delivering the same attention to detail and a similar fantastic product range to our Banner Cross customers,” said Michael.

“It’s all about sourcing the right products to complement the breads, cakes and pastries that are produced fresh every day by the outstanding team at our Abbeydale Road bakehouse.”