The Star Small Business Awards – Launchpad celebrates entrepreneurs who 'spot opportunity in adversity'
Entrepreneurs who ‘spot opportunities where others see adversity’ have been hailed by a specialist support organisation at The Star Small Business Awards.
Launchpad is sponsoring the event to honour the the important contribution made by small businesses and the role they play in shaping South Yorkshire’s regional economy.
The organisation supports new entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized firms across Sheffield City Region.
Programme manager Anna Smith said: “It has been refreshing to see how many people have responded to the challenges posed by some of the most difficult trading conditions for many years.
“What perhaps sets apart entrepreneurs is their ability to spot opportunities where others see adversity and it’s great to see how businesses from many different sectors have risen to the challenges posed by Covid-19.
“Launchpad has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to take their first steps into the world of business and we are proud to support this year’s The Star Small Business Awards.”
The programme is funded by the European Union Regional Development fund and since 2016 it has helped more than 7,000 new and aspiring entrepreneurs take the first steps towards launching their own business.
The awards are also supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Finance for Enterprise. Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is the headline sponsor.
The ceremony is on Wednesday, September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield.
THE SHORTLIST
Innovation
Kit Locker
The Curve
Manufacturing & Construction
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Social Responsibility
Horizon Lets
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
People Development & Training
Etico Skills
Plan.Grow.Do
Growth in Adversity
Let's Verbalise
Nuëcø Group
Patriot Games
Verus Recruitment Partners
Environmental Impact
All Seasons Interiors
BIDBI
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
Small Stuff UK
New Business of the Year
Just JimJams
Plan.Grow.Do
The Curve
The Suited Baker
Up North Cabinet Makers
Professional Services
Horizon Lets
Plan.Grow.Do
Unravel Support Ltd
Vivid Creative
Customer Service
Global Windows
James Retail
Just JimJams
Patriot Games
Resolve
Entrepreneur
Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited
Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery
Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams
Retailer of the Year
James Retail
Miss Samantha's Vintage
Patriot Games
Hospitality
Come a Casa
Marmadukes
The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd
Varanasi Inn
Family Business
Molly’s Café
Roses Bakery
Varanasi Inn