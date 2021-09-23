Launchpad is sponsoring the event to honour the the important contribution made by small businesses and the role they play in shaping South Yorkshire’s regional economy.

The organisation supports new entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized firms across Sheffield City Region.

Programme manager Anna Smith said: “It has been refreshing to see how many people have responded to the challenges posed by some of the most difficult trading conditions for many years.

Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

“What perhaps sets apart entrepreneurs is their ability to spot opportunities where others see adversity and it’s great to see how businesses from many different sectors have risen to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Launchpad has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to take their first steps into the world of business and we are proud to support this year’s The Star Small Business Awards.”

The programme is funded by the European Union Regional Development fund and since 2016 it has helped more than 7,000 new and aspiring entrepreneurs take the first steps towards launching their own business.

The awards are also supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Finance for Enterprise. Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is the headline sponsor.

Sponsor Jillian Thomas, of Future Life Wealth Management.

The ceremony is on Wednesday, September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield.

THE SHORTLIST

Innovation

Kit Locker

Future Life Wealth Management.

The Curve

Manufacturing & Construction

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Social Responsibility

The Star Small Business Awards.

Horizon Lets

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

People Development & Training

Etico Skills

Plan.Grow.Do

Growth in Adversity

Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones Solicitors.

Let's Verbalise

Nuëcø Group

Patriot Games

Verus Recruitment Partners

Environmental Impact

All Seasons Interiors

BIDBI

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

Small Stuff UK

New Business of the Year

Just JimJams

Plan.Grow.Do

The Curve

The Suited Baker

Up North Cabinet Makers

Professional Services

Horizon Lets

Plan.Grow.Do

Unravel Support Ltd

Vivid Creative

Customer Service

Global Windows

James Retail

Just JimJams

Patriot Games

Resolve

Entrepreneur

Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited

Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams

Retailer of the Year

James Retail

Miss Samantha's Vintage

Patriot Games

Hospitality

Come a Casa

Marmadukes

The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd

Varanasi Inn

Family Business

Molly’s Café

Roses Bakery

Varanasi Inn

Finance for Enterprise.

Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

Banner Jones Solicitors.