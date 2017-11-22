The Star's offices in Sheffield to become apartments after staff move out

The Sheffield city centre offices of The Star are to be turned into nearly 300 flats if plans are given the green light.

Proposals have been submitted to Sheffield Council to convert the building on York Street into 283 studio apartments spread across five floors and covering more than 100,000 sq ft.

Earlier this year Johnston Press, which publishes The Star and Sheffield Telegraph, sold Telegraph House to Toscafield Property 2 Limited for £3.6 million.

The offices are occupied by sales and editorial staff who are moving to The Balance, an office facility on Pinfold Street, next month. A company spokesman previously said the present accommodation was 'not up to scratch' and the new site would offer a 'comfortable environment that is fit for purpose'.

The York Street base has served as the home of the publications for decades and the first Sheffield Daily Telegraph was published on the site in 1855.

The developer, Mabec Property, has written to the council via its agent, Freeths, to check whether it has 'prior approval' for converting the offices into a residential block.

"The building has five floors from basement to third floor and contains a total of 9,463 sq m of floor space," said the firm.

"Until 2006, the building housed the printing and production facility, as well as managing distribution. In 2006, printing, production and distribution were relocated to a new facility in Dinnington."

The company added: "The site is located in a highly sustainable position at the heart of the city centre. A comprehensive range of employment, retail, leisure and other facilities are available within a very short walking distance.

"The site does not provide any car parking facilities and as such there will be none proposed with the scheme. Indeed, while the majority of existing employees are likely to access the offices by sustainable means of transport, it is also likely that some use the private car and therefore the impact in respect of traffic and on-street or long-term parking demand is likely to decrease as a result of the proposed development."