Sheffield has lots to offer - fantastic communities, green spaces, the Peak District on its doorstep - but where are the best places to live?

We asked The Star’s readers to share their thoughts on life in the Steel City and where are the best places to call home, and this is what they told us...

Paul Knowles said: “I was born in Sheffield S10, Crookes, I will retire there, it’s an absolutely fantastic place full of memories.”

Yvonne Bottom agreed with the sentiment and said it is full of ‘lovely people’.

Some people believe the best places to live are the areas close to the countryside, with links to public transport.

Debra Michelle Kelly said the S12 area on the border with Derbyshire is the best.

She said: “There’s open countryside on the doorstep and it’s high up, so there’s no danger of flooding.

“It’s also on the tram link to town or Crystal Peaks, so there’s easy access to shops.”

The cost of places also come into play when deciding on the best place to live. One reader singing the praises of Crookes said: “It’s right next to green areas and not as expensive as Crosspool and Ecclesall.”

Ken Dash said: “I’ve lived and worked all over, from Cornwall to Orkney and I must say, Sheffield is the best place I’ve lived in. Now settled in Meersbrook and I’m happy here.”

But what makes an area the ‘best’ place?

Lots of people agreed that the green spaces Sheffield has to offer is a significant positive factor. But what really makes people think of home is the nostalgic feeling they get going back to a place they grew up in.

Sophie Grundy voted S6 as the best, she said: “I love the countryside, there’s lots to do.”

Paul Savage said that Dore and Totley is the best - he received a response from Nita Redfearn who was in agreement.

She said: “I was born in Dore in 1944 and now live in Scotland. However, Sheffield and the Peak District where I lived for over 20 years will always be home!”

Marsha Cotterill said: I lived in Sharrow many years ago. It was safe and I was happy.”