News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

The 23 Sheffield restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and pubs with top ratings in latest food hygiene inspections

The recent ratings paint a very positive picture of the food and drink establishments in Sheffield.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Sheffield’s restaurants, cafes and canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The ratings are overwhelmingly positive, with 21 being rated the highest five stars, and two receiving a respectable four stars.

The establishments are sorted into three categories: Restaurants, cafes and canteens; Pubs, bars and nightclubs; and takeaways.

The food hygiene rating scheme has been created to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected to check compliance with legal requirements.

Here are the 23 Sheffield restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs with the highest ratings in the latest food hygiene inspections. 

Note: Correct as of January 18 2023, based on information from the Food Hygiene Agency. Ratings can change on a day-by-day basis.

5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Air Haus inflatables park at Unit 9 M1 Distribution Centre, Vulcan Road, Sheffield. Rated on January 8.

1. Air Haus/Meadowhall

5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Air Haus inflatables park at Unit 9 M1 Distribution Centre, Vulcan Road, Sheffield. Rated on January 8. Photo: Air Haus/Meadowhall

Photo Sales
5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Hot Chilli at Ground Floor, 62 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield. Rated on December 19.

2. Hot Chilli at Ground Floor, 62 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield. Rated on December 19

5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Hot Chilli at Ground Floor, 62 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield. Rated on December 19.

Photo Sales
5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: IC Cafe at 44 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield. Rated on December 19.

3. IC Cafe

5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: IC Cafe at 44 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield. Rated on December 19.

Photo Sales
5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Shhhh Expresso at Unit 27 East Mall Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Eckington Way, Sheffield. Rated on December 19.

4. Shhhh Expresso

5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Shhhh Expresso at Unit 27 East Mall Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Eckington Way, Sheffield. Rated on December 19. Photo: Crystal Peaks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsRestaurantsPubsSheffieldFood Standards AgencyNightclubsBarsFood