The recent ratings paint a very positive picture of the food and drink establishments in Sheffield.

The ratings are overwhelmingly positive, with 21 being rated the highest five stars, and two receiving a respectable four stars.

The establishments are sorted into three categories: Restaurants, cafes and canteens; Pubs, bars and nightclubs; and takeaways.

The food hygiene rating scheme has been created to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected to check compliance with legal requirements.

Here are the 23 Sheffield restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs with the highest ratings in the latest food hygiene inspections.

Note: Correct as of January 18 2023, based on information from the Food Hygiene Agency. Ratings can change on a day-by-day basis.

1 . Air Haus/Meadowhall 5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Air Haus inflatables park at Unit 9 M1 Distribution Centre, Vulcan Road, Sheffield. Rated on January 8. Photo: Air Haus/Meadowhall Photo Sales

2 . Hot Chilli at Ground Floor, 62 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield. Rated on December 19 5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: Hot Chilli at Ground Floor, 62 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield. Rated on December 19. Photo Sales

3 . IC Cafe 5-star restaurant, cafe or canteen: IC Cafe at 44 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield. Rated on December 19. Photo Sales