The Sheffield Property Association welcomes Lambert Smith Hamptons as a new member

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a vibrant collective of businesses committed to improving Sheffield’s built environment, welcomes Lambert Smith Hampton as its newest member.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) is a large, UK and Ireland-based commercial and residential property consultancy offering a wide range of integrated services, including property investment, leasing, valuation, development, and management for public and private sector clients. Their Sheffield office specialises in commercial property consultancy, delivering commercial advice in Sheffield and the surrounding areas of Yorkshire.

Russell Davies, Director, Rating & Head of Office Sheffield at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Lambert Smith Hampton are delighted to join the Sheffield Property Association, having had an established presence in the city for many years, providing property advice to developers, investors and occupiers.

“With such an active involvement in Sheffield’s built environment, we are looking forward to engaging with other professionals in helping to shape the future of its growth and development.”

Tim Bottrill, Director of the Sheffield Property Association, said: "It’s great to welcome Lambert Smith Hampton as our newest member. It's encouraging to see organisations from a range of sectors showing strong interest in the S-PA, which demonstrates not just their physical presence in Sheffield but also a genuine commitment to our region's development."

"Our membership brings together an extraordinary breadth of expertise, offering valuable opportunities for collaboration and enabling organisations to forge connections. Lambert Smith Hampton will undoubtedly be another brilliant addition to our community.”

For more information about the Sheffield Property Association and its initiatives, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at sheffieldpropertyassociation.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram or X.