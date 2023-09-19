The Sheffield Business Awards 2023 has introduced a brand-new partnership category this year, as hosts Sheffield Chamber of Commerce aim to encourage more sustainable practices for guests buying new outfits for the big night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Luke’s Hospice will be the Sheffield Business Awards’ first ever pre-loved partner, as they encourage guests for the event, which takes place on October 12, to buy a pre-loved outfit to wear.

Guests are invited to wear preloved outfits bought from one of St Luke’s stores, bringing together eco-conscious fashion, with ethical and cost-conscious shopping. There’s no doubt you’ll be able to find pre-loved occasion wear and accessories perfect for your #SBA2023 outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether to find the perfect outfit at a reduced cost or to help reduce carbon emissions, save resources, and help the environment, St Luke’s, who are patrons of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, encourage people to make different choices for this year’s event.

The Sheffield Business Awards welcome first ever pre-loved partner

St Luke’s Hospice, which has been running in Sheffield for over 50 years, has cared for people aged 18 and above throughout Sheffield with terminal illnesses, as well as their families, providing holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

Contrary to belief, most patients never set foot in the hospice building and 31% of patients have a non-cancer diagnosis. Eight out of 10 people cared for by St Luke’s are supported by hospice teams in their own homes or within the community.

Kathryn Burkitt, director of Income, Media and Marketing at St Luke’s, said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and the Sheffield Business Awards this year as their pre-loved partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only are St Luke’s being recognised for their impact in Sheffield, but we also hope to shine a light on better ways of interacting with fashion which is more sustainable, more cost-friendly and ultimately helps us raise vital funds for our patients and their families.”

Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “I’m very excited about this partnership, as an avid charity shop shopper I have already found my perfect pre-loved outfit at one of St Luke’s stores and I can’t wait to it show off at our business awards on October 12!”

Sheffield Chamber leads the way in making Sheffield the best place to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business. They provide support, advice, expertise, and representation for organisations of all sizes and have been doing so for over 150 years.

“Much of our efforts with this year’s Sheffield Business Awards are focused towards building an event that showcases the amazing work that is happening right here in Sheffield,” continued Louisa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just limited to our award applications, nominees, or winners, it includes our sponsors and partners too.

“We’re thrilled to have a wide range of incredible organisations sponsor this year’s event, and St Luke’s, as our pre-loved partner, are a perfect fit. Not only do they have an expansive retail chain which promotes pre-loved purchases and donations, they care for nearly 1,800 patients and their families in Sheffield each year.

“They are a truly inspirational charity and one the region should be incredibly proud of.”

The Sheffield Business Awards, which will take place at The Octagon Centre – provided by Headline Sponsor and Chamber Patron The University of Sheffield – have experienced a dramatic overhaul this year with new categories, broader entry criteria and a new venue, The Octagon Centre.

The shortlist for this year’s awards has been announced and tickets will be going on sale soon.