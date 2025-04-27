The Range: Popular retailer opens latest store at Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 06:43 BST
A popular national retailer has opened their latest store right here in Sheffield.

The Range opened its latest store at Drakehouse Retail Park on April 25 and includes a new ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ addition.

The new store - including the garden centre - offer click and collect shopping and to celebrate the launch the store’s first 50 customers were gifted goodie bags.

Lucky winners at the beginning of the queue also took home more incredible prizes, including the Charleston 2 Burner BBQ worth £99.99 with a free Cylinder and Gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas.

Newest store opens in Drakehouse Park, Sheffield.
Newest store opens in Drakehouse Park, Sheffield. | The Range

CEO of CDS Superstores - who are behind The Range, Wilko and Homebase - Alex Simpkin said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many people to our new Drakehouse Park location.

“It was amazing to see the community come together to celebrate and we’re proud to offer such a fantastic range of products and prizes to thank them for their support.

“The introduction of the Garden Centre by Homebase in this new-store format means we can offer customers everything from stylish homeware to outdoor living solutions, all under one roof. We’re excited to continue providing great service and value to the Sheffield area.”

