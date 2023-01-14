Latest pictures show demolition workers removing parts of a landmark Sheffield pub, as work starts to take down the building.

Heavy equipment was in place outside The Plough pub, on Sandygate Road, with workmen removing items from parts of the 100 year old building.

An aerial platform had lifted men wearing high vis jackets to the chimney area, where they could be seen removing sections of the building. The site is already fenced off, with a sign warning ‘Danger Demolition’ in red letters.

Most of the roof tiles have already been stripped. Workmen expect the more demolition to proceed next week.

The pub, on Sandygate Road, opposite Hallam FC – the oldest football ground in the world – is believed to be where the modern rules of football were first drawn up, albeit in an earlier building. But plans to raze the premises and replace it with eight new three-bedroom town houses were approved last year when a planning inspector overturned Sheffield Council’s decision to refuse permission.

The building was advertised for sale with a £2.2m asking price. In 2017, campaigners fighting to save the pub had managed to raise £435,000 in an attempt to buy it and run it for the community. But then-owners Ei Group rejected that offer and instead sold it to Spacepad, which eventually secured permission to bulldoze the pub and build homes on the plot.

The current building dates back to 1929, but it is understood a pub has existed there since the 17th century. The Plough Inn closed in 2015 and plans to open a Sainsbury’s store there were rejected by the council in 2017. The pub was listed by the council as an asset of community value, meaning that when Ei Group decided to sell up, it was required to give members of the community the opportunity to put together a bid, which it did, but it was under no obligation to accept the offer.

The firm instead sold to Spacepad, which applied for permission to demolish the pub and build homes. More than 200 objections were submitted, with Save Britain’s Heritage and CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) among those opposing the application.

