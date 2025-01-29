The Park, on Wadsley Lane, Wadsley Bridge, was closed for three weeks while it received a facelift, but is now open again.
And it marked the reopening with a visit from Sheffield’s famous ‘man with the pram’, John Burkhill, who has raised £1 million for Macmillian Cancer Support.
The pub, which lies just 225m, as the crow flies, from the Owls’ Hillsborough stadium, has pictures of the club’s players over the years on the walls.
It also features a ceiling newly decorated with pictures of famous Sheffield landmarks and venues, including The Limit and the Wapentake.
The Park’s general manager, Natalie Briggs, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Park’s new look to our guests.
“Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we have always had.”
