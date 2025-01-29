The Park Wadsley Bridge: First pictures of refurbished pub, popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 07:53 BST

It’s a pub loved by Owls fans on matchdays - and now it’s open again after a major refurbishment.

The Park, on Wadsley Lane, Wadsley Bridge, was closed for three weeks while it received a facelift, but is now open again.

And it marked the reopening with a visit from Sheffield’s famous ‘man with the pram’, John Burkhill, who has raised £1 million for Macmillian Cancer Support.

The pub, which lies just 225m, as the crow flies, from the Owls’ Hillsborough stadium, has pictures of the club’s players over the years on the walls.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

It also features a ceiling newly decorated with pictures of famous Sheffield landmarks and venues, including The Limit and the Wapentake.

The Park’s general manager, Natalie Briggs, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Park’s new look to our guests.

“Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we have always had.”

The opening of The Park, with John Burkhill and a Sheffield Wednesday owl

1. Opening

The opening of The Park, with John Burkhill and a Sheffield Wednesday owl | Pictures 55 Photo: Pictures 55

Photo Sales
The Park, Wadsley Bridge, has re-opened after a refurbishment. Photo: Pictures 55

2. Refurbished

The Park, Wadsley Bridge, has re-opened after a refurbishment. Photo: Pictures 55 | Pictures 55 Photo: Pictures 55

Photo Sales
General manager Natalie Briggs, at the bar at The Park, re-opened after the refurbishment. Photo: Pictures 55

3. At the bar

General manager Natalie Briggs, at the bar at The Park, re-opened after the refurbishment. Photo: Pictures 55 | Pictures 55 Photo: Pictures 55

Photo Sales
General manager Natalie Briggs tries out the picnic tables in front of the pub. Photo: Pictures 55

4. Picnic tables

General manager Natalie Briggs tries out the picnic tables in front of the pub. Photo: Pictures 55 | Pictures 55 Photo: Pictures 55

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice