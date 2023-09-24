News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs

The Old Queens Head: Incredible 548-year survival story of much loved Sheffield pub

The Old Queens Head pub is an incredible five-and-a-half centuries old and still going strong - having avoided the wrecking ball despite office and apartment blocks getting built all around it.
By David Walsh
Published 9th Nov 2022, 05:59 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST

The timber-framed boozer at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It has dodged the wrecking ball since then, despite every inch of surrounding land being redeveloped several times - including now. Enjoy these pictures of the Old Queen with her head held high.

The Old Queens Head on Pond Hill has seen a lot of changes - even in the 39 years that separate these photos, from 1983 to today.

1. Collage Maker-08-Nov-2022-09.20-PM.jpg

The Old Queens Head on Pond Hill has seen a lot of changes - even in the 39 years that separate these photos, from 1983 to today. Photo: ,

Photo Sales
The Old Queens Head in 1983 stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind.

2. Standing alone

The Old Queens Head in 1983 stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Sheffield's oldest residential building is dwarfed by its newest - £27m office Endeavour under construction on Sheaf Street, which BT is set to move 1,000 workers into.

3. Dwarfed

Sheffield's oldest residential building is dwarfed by its newest - £27m office Endeavour under construction on Sheaf Street, which BT is set to move 1,000 workers into. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
This is the boozer in 2018 when another neighbouring office block - Acero - was under construction just behind.

4. Acero

This is the boozer in 2018 when another neighbouring office block - Acero - was under construction just behind. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield