The Old Queens Head: Incredible 548-year survival story of much loved Sheffield pub
The Old Queens Head pub is an incredible five-and-a-half centuries old and still going strong - having avoided the wrecking ball despite office and apartment blocks getting built all around it.
The timber-framed boozer at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It has dodged the wrecking ball since then, despite every inch of surrounding land being redeveloped several times - including now. Enjoy these pictures of the Old Queen with her head held high.
