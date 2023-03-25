One of Sheffield’s most impressive buildings - similar to Bath’s Royal Crescent and London’s Regent Park - is coming back to life as 55 flats.​​​​​​​

The Mount, an 1830’s landmark on Glossop Road, Broomhill, is Grade II* listed and was designed by architect William Flockton. At the time of its construction it was nicknamed "Flockton's Folly" because it was thought to be too far out of town to attract potential buyers. Flockton was in fact emulating the trend set by Bath’s Royal Crescent and London’s Regent's Park in constructing a building that looked like a country mansion but in fact contained several separate dwellings.

Today, it consists of two buildings. The grand bit at the front, The Flockton, was built as eight stately apartments and lived in by various prominent people over more than 100 years. It hasn’t been used for five years after the NHS moved out. The 'GA' block to the rear is a modern office last used by a firm called Voice in 2021.

Last year, owner Broomgrove Properties submitted plans to return it to residential use and earlier this month permission was granted. Over the next two years it will be turned into one, two and three-bed flats for rent, according to James Lee, property manager.

In a planning statement, Rosa Tera-Paz, assistant inspector of historic buildings and areas at English Heritage, wrote: ‘The significance of this Grade II* Listed Building lies not only in its architectural quality and its role as an important landmark within the Broomhill Conservation Area, but also in the visual relationship it establishes with other important heritage assets within the wider landscape of the Porter Valley, namely the King Edward VII School, the glasshouses of the Botanical Gardens and the Chapel of the General Cemetery across the valley. These elements, erected shortly after each other, were conceived as elements in a classical landscape’.

In 1958 The Mount was purchased by United Steel Companies and was converted into offices, and the new block to the rear was built. In 1967 it became the regional headquarters of British Steel Corporation. From 1978 to 2004 it was owned by insurance company General Accident, later becoming Norwich Union (Aviva), and was let to a languarge school. It was sold to a private investor in 2005 and bought by Broomgrove Properties in 2014.

