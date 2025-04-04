The Guinness Partnership and partners win prestigious housing award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, has won in the Collaborative Working category at this year’s EEM Building Communities Awards for its DIY Skills programme.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EEM is a not-for-profit consortium set up to drive cost and efficiency savings in the public sector, and the awards celebrated excellence in the construction and social housing industry.

Guinness received the award for its DIY Skills programme which ran in Oldham, Sheffield and Salford, where 65 female participants, who are unemployed or on a low income, had the chance to learn basic DIY and maintenance skills, such as joinery, tiling, and plumbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training was delivered by Frameworks Social Enterprise CIC who provided the participants with practical skills to build their confidence in doing DIY at home. As well as training, participants received mentoring, support and guidance to help them get into work, and the chance to gain a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS).

Collaborative Working Award

Eadaoin Kelly, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said:“We are delighted to have won the Collaborative Working award, in recognition of our multi award winning DIY skills programme. This training programme could not have happened without all the incredible participants and our partners, who have been instrumental in making this a success. Also, a huge thank you to EEM for giving us this fantastic award.”

Rebecca Dermody-Simmons, Chief Executive at EEM commented: “Huge congratulations to The Guinness Partnership and all the amazing partners involved in the women’s DIY Skills Programme. This initiative is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose—giving women the skills, confidence, and opportunities to take their next steps into careers in the housing and construction sector. A well-deserved win!”

All the partner organisations who have supported the programme and shared in the award: Great Places Housing Group, Salix Homes, The Sheffield College, Oldham College, City Skills, Salford, Frameworks Social Enterprise CIC, Jewson Partnerships Solutions, Triton Showers, Toolbank, Hispec, Edmundson Electrical, Smartworks Greater Manchester, Salford City Council, CITB, Wates.