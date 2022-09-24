The Green Room bar on Devonshire Street, Sheffield, relaunched on Thursday, September 15 after a refurbishment.

Despite the changes to the bar, the Green Room never permanently closed, and instead kept opening up for weekly events such as open mic nights which have been a regular event at the venue for seven years.

Green Room Bar.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, it has reopened full time and is ready to serve customers once more with an exciting new menu and a brand new look to the place.

General manager Caitlin Thornton said: "We’ve come in and given the place a paint job, a bit of a spruce up. We’ve tried to keep all the good things about it whilst also bringing it a bit more into the 21st century.

"We did kind of keep popping up on Saturdays and stuff because we do regular nights, such as the open mic night which has gone on for seven years – so even when we were doing the refurb we kept all that going.”

The refurbishment has brought a modern twist to the already popular venue, and the it has also brought more entertainment to the bar, such as a pool table and an arcade area.

Green Room Bar.

"We’ve brought in a pool table now, we have put in arcade machines and I am going to be opening up a second bar next week as well – we have also given the place a new paint job,” said Caitlin.

"It still has many of the same qualities as before, just a fresh look of colour.”

With the reopening, the Green Room has also launched some changes to its menu, with some moves to in-house beers and the introduction of cocktails to the bar.

"We have changed the drafts,” said Caitlin. “So we don’t do Carling anymore, we have our own house pilsner and house cask, and now we have cocktails on the menu. Some of the spirits are slowly changing as well – it’s just been a lot more interesting things happening.”

Green Room Bar.