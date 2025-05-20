The grass is greener at YWCA Yorkshire thanks to generous business team

Friends from B&Q Regional Distribution Centre in Worksop have been volunteering and donating to women’s charity YWCA Yorkshire - beautifying outdoor spaces for vulnerable families to enjoy this summer.

Friends from B&Q Regional Distribution Centre in Worksop have been volunteering and donating to women’s charity YWCA Yorkshire - beautifying outdoor spaces for vulnerable families to enjoy this summer.

Assistant General Manager Mick Walker responded to a call for help from YWCA Yorkshire, donating four lawnmowers, two fruit trees and a variety of potting plants to be used in gardens across Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Local charity YWCA Yorkshire supports 250 women across South Yorkshire. This support includes directly managing 27 individual properties and landscaping communal gardens to create safe spaces for vulnerable families. The charity works with three handy people, volunteers and local supporters to maintain properties and grounds, so that residents can focus on building a home for themselves and their children.

Volunteer, Phil Godley - B&Q Facilities and Engineering, mowing at Fleming Gardens.

YWCA Yorkshire Project Manager at Fleming Gardens in Rotherham, explains: “We support young women who may have been homeless, who have likely experienced trauma, and who might be escaping an unsafe situation or recovering from a bad relationship. The homes they build with us are often the first time they’ve had the opportunity to live independently with compassionate and expert support. We work with women to build the confidence and skills to maintain their own properties and create a home that feels happy and healthy for their children. We couldn't do this without our amazing handy people, volunteers and support from the wider community - like the friends we’ve made from B&Q.”

YWCA Yorkshire recently reached out to national retailer B&Q in need of new lawnmowers and volunteers. Mick Walker, who has worked for the Worksop Distribution Centre for six years, answered the call. In response, B&Q donated essential equipment and volunteer hours to support vulnerable families in South Yorkshire.

Mick explains what motivated the team to get involved; “I think YWCA Yorkshire do incredible work. They support young women and children who often don't have anyone else on their side, and they help them up and out of difficult situations and into a better future. Part of that work is about creating a home and a garden that families can feel safe in and proud of. That is absolutely something we wanted to support. I know first-hand the good work this charity does because my wife has worked across their different projects in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham, so when Elly got in touch, I knew straight away that we’d want to help.”

Mick Walker, Phil Godley and Leanne Johnson - all from B&Q’s Distribution Centre in Worksop, recently spent a day volunteering at YWCA Yorkshire’s Rotherham Project Fleming Gardens, cutting grass in 11 gardens across the cul-de-sac. Using the newly donated lawnmowers, the team made light work of the grounds, transforming the space for the young women and children that live there.

Elly Thompson - Fleming Gardens Project Manager, Dave Broadhead - Peile House Handy Person, Phil Godley - B&Q Facilities and Engineering, Mick Walker - B&Q Assistant General Manager, Leanne Johnson – B&Q Communications.

YWCA Yorkshire works with women, children and families locally to create better futures. Businesses, community groups and South Yorkshire residents looking to support a local charity, can contact [email protected] to learn more about volunteering and donation opportunities.