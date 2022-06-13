The fair is back and thrilling riders.

The fun fair is back at Sheffield's Endcliffe Park - what rides are there and how much do they cost?

The fun fair is back in Endcliffe Park having survived Brexit and Covid - but what has the cost-of-living crisis done to prices?

By David Walsh
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:02 am

The bright colours, deafening music and much-loved rides are all there, including the Waltzer, Ghost Train, Hook-a-Duck, Dodgems, the long bench that rotates and the one like a claw that spins and swings high in the air.

But with the set-up being largely diesel powered, what have record fuel prices done to fares?

1. Waltzer

The old classic still gets the most screams - costs £2.50

Photo: David Walsh

2. Water jet guns

The water jet guns are proudly £1 a go.

Photo: David Walsh

3. Superfast cars

This ride majors on insane speed for just £2.50

Photo: David Walsh

4. Mini hang gliders

There are plenty of rides for kids including this mini hang glider based ride costing £2.

Photo: David Walsh

