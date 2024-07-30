The Foundry Sheffield appoints new Safety and Facilities Officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that manages the city’s iconic Victoria Hall, has appointed a new Safety and Facilities Officer.

The Foundry Sheffield has been running the celebrated Norfolk Street listed building since 2015, ensuring its safety and operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

In his new role, Steve Birch will be responsible not only for the Victoria Hall but also for the other sites in the organisation’s portfolio - Sheffield’s Quaker meeting House, Walkley Ebenezer Methodist Church and Broomhill Methodist Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Steve’s first priority will be to carry out fire and safety checks across all the properties supported by The Foundry Sheffield and ensure that all the sites are safe and fit for purpose,:” said Chief Executive Rose Durant.

Steve Birch is The Foundry Sheffield's new Safety and Facilities Officer

“Moving forward, he will help improve the services we offer, creating a better experience for all our visitors.

“The Victoria Hall alone is currently used by more than 1,500 people every week and organisations already working out of the building’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary, while we are also the base for everything from homeless charity The Sunday Centre to Sheffield’s Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Our other sites are equally popular, offering an excellent range of community support services.”