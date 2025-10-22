The Cupola wins Central England Prestige Award for Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

The Cupola Kitchen and Rooms in Stoney Middleton has been named Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – Derbyshire in the 2025/26 Central England Prestige Awards.

This latest accolade marks another milestone for the independently owned, family-run venue, which since opening in early 2024 has rapidly become one of the Peak District’s most talked-about destinations.

Housed on the historic site of the Lords Cupola smelting mill, The Cupola combines flame-cooked food, a visitor centre, luxury self-catering apartments, and new heritage walking trails that uncover the rich history of the village. The Rock Mill apartments, which are dog-friendly and finished to a high standard, have been especially praised by guests for offering a comfortable and characterful base from which to explore the National Park.

Food is at the heart of The Cupola’s appeal. The kitchen is known for its flame-grilled smash burgers stacked high and oozing with flavour, crispy chicken strips that have fast become a family favourite, hearty griddled breakfasts served from 9am, and authentic Neapolitan pizzas cooked in a traditional wood-fired oven. The menu blends relaxed crowd-pleasers with seasonal specials, making it a place where locals and visitors alike can eat well at any time of day.

The Cupola Kitchen & Rooms exterior

The Cupola also shines a spotlight on Stoney Middleton, one of the Peak District’s most intriguing limestone villages. Tucked within a dramatic gorge, the village is steeped in legends and history - from Lover’s Leap, the cliff where a young woman miraculously survived a desperate fall in the 18th century, to the Roman Baths still fed by natural thermal springs, and the eerie tale of the “Murder at the Moon” inn. With its mix of industrial heritage, geological wonders, and folklore, Stoney Middleton has long been considered a hidden gem for curious visitors seeking something different from the usual Peak District tourist trail.

The Central England Prestige Awards recognise businesses that demonstrate innovation, service excellence, and a strong connection to their local community. Judges drew on nominations, customer feedback, and independent research when selecting The Cupola as this year’s Derbyshire winner.

Colin Hall, founder and owner of The Cupola, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It’s wonderful recognition for everything we set out to achieve - creating a place that not only serves great food and hospitality, but also celebrates the history, stories and landscapes of Stoney Middleton.

A suite at The Cupola

“The self-catering apartments have become a really important part of what we offer, giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the Peak District at their own pace. We’re so grateful for the support of our community and the many guests who have stayed and dined with us so far.”

This is not the first time The Cupola has received industry recognition. The venue was recently awarded Silver in the Best New Business category at the Visit Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards, as well as other regional hospitality accolades.

With its flame-cooked favourites, locally inspired heritage trails, and the ‘Life in a Gorge’ visitor exhibition, The Cupola continues to establish itself as a hub where history, hospitality, and community meet.

For more information, or to book a table or accommodation, visit www.thecupola.uk.