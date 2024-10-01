The cream of the crop – Sheffield business coach receives national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Asquith was named a winner of the Great British Franchisee Awards in recognition of the ongoing success he has achieved at his ActionCOACH Sheffield firm.

Sheffield-based business coach, Jon Asquith, was named a winner at the Great British Franchisee Awards in recognition of the ongoing success he has achieved at his ActionCOACH Sheffield firm. The accolade considers areas such as business experience, business growth, staff retention, customer satisfaction, community involvement and inspired leadership to determine noteworthy franchisees across the UK.

ActionCOACH supports businesses offering coaching services to help clients unlock their business potential. But Jon isn’t just any business coach – he’s one of Sheffield’s own. Born and raised in the Steel City, Jon has deep roots in the community, and his latest accolade from the Great British Franchisee Awards is proof his hard work is making a difference locally. His ActionCOACH Sheffield firm has helped countless businesses across the region to thrive, contributing to the vibrancy of the local economy.

“To receive this award is a real honour and to be recognised for the work we’ve done within the local community is a really proud moment,” said Jon. “I’ve lived and worked in Sheffield all my life – the area is very important to me and it has a special personality and sense of humour I love.

Jon Asquith with award

“That’s why our sole purpose is to help the region become the go-to place for business. Our very existence as a team is to ensure that our hometowns are considered the place where the best of the best in business reside. To be awarded for all our hard work shows we’re on the right track – it’s a truly fantastic feeling.”

Suzanne Melville at the Great British Franchisee Awards was impressed by how Jon lives and breathes ActionCOACH. “Jon is everything a brand looks for in when becoming a franchise owner. He is such a passionate individual, always going above and beyond to help other Action Coaches around the UK. He is highly respected amongst his peers and his local community. Jon is truly a worthy winner of a Great British Franchisee Award."