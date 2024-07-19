The classic taste of France…but made in Sheffield!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You don’t need to board the Eurostar to Paris to enjoy the perfect croissant…in fact, you probably don’t need to venture much further than Abbeydale Road.

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse, which produces its acclaimed range of breads and pastries from its bakery in Abbeydale, has won a place in the finals of the Isigny Sainte-Mère Best Croissant UK 2024 competition.

A lineup of 20 finalists will have the chance to demonstrate what makes the perfect French classic café treat in the contest on September 26.

The finalists will need to present 20 freshly baked croissants - made using Isigny 1909 pastry butter - at London’s celebrated Savoy Hotel by 10am on the day of the contest.

Liva Guest (right) and the Bakehouse team

A panel of specialist judges will judge the croissants on shape, regularity and volume, colour and pastry development, texture and taste.

“We are delighted that our croissants have made it all the way to the final of this prestigious national competition,” said Forge Bakehouse Liva Guest.

“Our bakehouse team take enormous pride in creating a range of outstanding cakes and pastries and it means so much to us that their dedication and enthusiasm has been recognised.

“To be one of just 20 finalists from bakeries all over the country is an enormous accolade and something we are all incredibly proud of.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafés in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield and Chesterfield and Sheffield Station and also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

The Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.

New savoury items like the melted cheese croissant have increased the brand’s popularity as both a dine-in and take-out destination.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also features locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

Also just introduced a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends - and available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.