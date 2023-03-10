The owner of a popular shop in Sheffield has announced it is closing, saying she is ‘devastated’ but has ‘no choice’.

The Cake Shop, on Holme Lane, in Hillsborough, has been running for 12 years, previously under the name Those Finishing Touches. It was known for the amazing wedding and birthday cakes its award-winning staff created, with designs ranging from superheroes and computer game characters to floral masterpieces.

The owner announced on Wednesday that the shop would be closing at the beginning of April, with a 40 per cent off sale now on to clear its retail stocks. But she said existing bookings for wedding cakes and other celebration cakes would be honoured.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “I am so sad to be writing this post after 12 years in business. I never thought I would have to say this but I’m officially old, having received my first pension this morning and I need to stretch my wings now with Alan (who is equally as old)….

The owner of The Cake Shop on Holme Lane in Hillsborough, Sheffield, has announced it is closing after 12 years, saying she is 'devastated' but that she has 'no choice'. Photo: Google

“I have absolutely loved having the shop. (I have) met some amazing people and friends and I am grateful for this. Thank you so much to my staff, customers, friends, family and fabulous hubby for all your support over the years. I am devastated having to do this but I have no choice but to close the shop.”

The business appears to be the latest casualty of the cost-of-living crisis, with the shop shortly afterwards sharing a post from Cake Nation describing how the cost of sugar was set to increase by nearly 50 per cent this year, with the price of flour, eggs, butter, milk and other essential ingredients having already shot up. That post urged people to ‘please be kind to bakers who are quoting for cakes’.

The news was met with great sadness by customers, one of whom thanked the shop for making ‘the most original and tasty cakes I've ever given to people’ and another of whom recalled the ‘glorious’ cake staff had made for their mother's 80th birthday cake.