Restaurant and bar, The Botanist, has announced a new low-cost menu in its venues across the country, including the popular venue in Sheffield at Leopold Square.

All items on the new menu have a fixed price of £9.95, with customers able to choose from a wide range of dishes and flavours at the same cost.

The Botanist have announced the low-cost menu due to rising concerns with the current cost-of-living crisis which sees the cost of everyday essentials like groceries and energy bills rising faster than average household incomes.

The Botanist launches low-cost lunch menu at under £10.

The brand new lunch menu reflects the modern take on home-cooked comfort food that the venue’s guests love and return for, giving people the opportunity to dine out without over-spending.

Expertly crafted by in-house chefs and created from scratch upon ordering, customers can enjoy re-imagined classics such as crispy panko chicken served with katsu sauce and noodle salad, a Philly steak sandwich with peppers, onions and melted cheese, served with lashings of peppercorn sauce and fish and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce.

Other dishes available on the low-cost menu include the brand’s signature hanging kebabs. Guests can opt for Chicken, Lamb Kofta or Vegan Meatball, all served on a board with a grilled flatbread, houmous, coleslaw and salad and a choice of garlic mayo, bang-bang sauce or harissa jam on the side.

With the new menu, The Botanist are also offering the opportunity to select three favourite small plates instead, in case you can’t pick just one main dish to have.

The new menu follows similarly to the set menu began earlier this month by Michelin-star chef, Tom Kerridge, across three of his restaurants, offering lunch for £15.

Everything on the menu will cost you less than £10 and fries can be added from £2.95. The menu is available Monday to Friday from 12 noon until 4pm.

James Scott, executive chef at The Botanist, said: “People see our venues as their sanctuary, and we want them to feel they still have somewhere to come for respite, to forget about their day-to-day worries for a few hours, especially during this extremely tough time.

“Our new lunch menu offers the same home-cooked comfort food that diners have come to know and love when visiting our restaurants, at a fraction of the cost of our main menu items – giving them value for money but the same fresh, quality, seasonal ingredients.”

Natasha Waterfield, chief operating officer added: “We’re continually looking at ways to innovate and ensure the public still feel excited about coming out to spend time in our amazing venues, even through the hard times.

“We’ve recently launched a weekly line-up of activities and offers in our sites, including a musical Botanist Bingo event every Wednesday which has been so well received by our customers – a bit of fun goes a long way in keeping up spirits.