Some 20 food outlets across Sheffield failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one - one of the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme.

A score of one-out-of-five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management. The lowest score is zero, which means ‘urgent improvement necessary’, but no food outlets in Sheffield are currently rated this low.

The food hygiene rating scheme has been created to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected to check compliance with legal requirements.

A food outlet can be given a score of one at an inspection if they are found to have scored poorly in any of the following areas:

How hygienically the food is handled - how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria

The condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities

How you manage and record what you do to make sure food is safe and using a system like Safer Food, Better Business