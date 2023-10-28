News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer

The 19 Wickersley restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways that have had a recent food hygiene inspection

Many food outlets have recently received new hygiene ratings - and it is good news for many of them.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Wickersley is a village in Rotherham with plenty of places to grab a bite to eat and dine out, with a large variety of food businesses to suit all. 

Since January 2022, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has been busy carrying out food hygiene inspections, in partnership with the Food Standards Agency. This is to ensure they are meeting the law on food hygiene. 

Three criteria are looked at during an inspection, this is:

  • How hygienically the food is handled
  • Condition of structure 
  • How you manage and document food safety

A rating is then given depending on how well the business performs overall. This will be a rating of 0 to 5 - 0 meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’, and 5 being ‘very good’. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is designed to help consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about the hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected.

Here are the 19 restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways that have received a new food hygiene rating since January 2022 - correct as of October 27, 2023.

Almost two dozen cafes, restaurants, pubs and takeaways in Wickersley have received a new food hygiene rating since January 2022.

1. Wickersley

Almost two dozen cafes, restaurants, pubs and takeaways in Wickersley have received a new food hygiene rating since January 2022.

Photo Sales
Greggs, on 236 Bawtry Road, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 19, 2023.

2. Greggs

Greggs, on 236 Bawtry Road, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 19, 2023.

Photo Sales
The Yard Coffee Shop and Bistro, on 127B Bawtry Road, is listed as a restaurant/cafe/canteen. It was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 17, 2023.

3. The Yard Coffe Shop and Bistro

The Yard Coffee Shop and Bistro, on 127B Bawtry Road, is listed as a restaurant/cafe/canteen. It was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 17, 2023.

Photo Sales
The Garrison, on 129 Bawtry Road, is a restaurant/cafe/canteen. It was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 12 2023.

4. The Garrison

The Garrison, on 129 Bawtry Road, is a restaurant/cafe/canteen. It was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 12 2023.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsPubsWickersleyRotherhamFoodFood Standards Agency