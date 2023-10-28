Many food outlets have recently received new hygiene ratings - and it is good news for many of them.

Wickersley is a village in Rotherham with plenty of places to grab a bite to eat and dine out, with a large variety of food businesses to suit all.

Since January 2022, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has been busy carrying out food hygiene inspections, in partnership with the Food Standards Agency. This is to ensure they are meeting the law on food hygiene.

Three criteria are looked at during an inspection, this is:

How hygienically the food is handled

Condition of structure

How you manage and document food safety

A rating is then given depending on how well the business performs overall. This will be a rating of 0 to 5 - 0 meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’, and 5 being ‘very good’. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is designed to help consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about the hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected.

Here are the 19 restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways that have received a new food hygiene rating since January 2022 - correct as of October 27, 2023.

Wickersley Almost two dozen cafes, restaurants, pubs and takeaways in Wickersley have received a new food hygiene rating since January 2022.

Greggs Greggs, on 236 Bawtry Road, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 19, 2023.

The Yard Coffe Shop and Bistro The Yard Coffee Shop and Bistro, on 127B Bawtry Road, is listed as a restaurant/cafe/canteen. It was awarded a food hygiene rating of five on October 17, 2023.