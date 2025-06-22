The 12 biggest developments set to be completed in Sheffield by the end of 2025

There are hundreds of schemes in the pipeline for Sheffield but only a few will complete this year.

Developments worth hundreds of millions are planned, but the bigger they are they longer they take to come to fruition - and there is a higher chance they never seen the light of day.

With that in mind let’s celebrate those that are about to cross the finish line.

One or two may be late, or over budget, but leave the inquisition for another time and instead look forward to the sound of champagne popping.

1. Sheffield Hallam University City Campus

The £140m development features three new buildings around Howard Street. It will see students and staff relocated from Collegiate Campus. Originally set to open earlier this year, it will now be ready by the autumn term. | nW Photo: DW

2. Fargate

The two-year revamp of Sheffield's premium shopping and leisure zone ended a while back didn't it? Not quite, underground super-bins are still taped off. Special vehicles needed to operate them are set to arrive 'in summer', the city council says. | NW Photo: DK

3. True Student

This block of 494 luxury student flats is set to open on Broad Lane this year. | True Student

4. White Croft

Torsion Group of Leeds is building 234 flats in a 17-storey tower on Tenter Street. It aims to complete the scheme in 2026. | Torsion Group

