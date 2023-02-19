4 . Harmony Works

This one is music to our ears. A £12.8m music centre for 400 children in a restored heritage building in Sheffield is set to inspire a new generation of songwriters - and could produce the next Pulp. Harmony Works, in Canada House on Commercial Street, will see the five-storey Grade II*-listed city centre building extended, conserved and modernised to create a new permanent home for the city’s musical talent.

