Sheffield is a city that is constantly changing - as shown by these projects you’ll soon love to see.
Planning applications are going in and cranes are going up - here are some of the most interesting projects happening now.
1. Sheffield is a hive of activity right now
The city is certainly on the move.
2. Steakhouse and hotel
A massive steak followed by a lie down? This restaurant and hotel on Surrey Street has you covered. Work is underway on a Miller & Carter Steakhouse and 20-bed Innkeepers' Lodge. Builders are in the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street, which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers.
3. Posh offices
A new office block bang in the city centre is a rarity. But Grantside gained permission for this six-storey building on Norfolk Street after lopping floors off to make it less overbearing. The firm claims the supply of Grade ‘A’ offices in the city centre is at a historic low. Set to include retail and 'active space' on the ground floor.
4. Harmony Works
This one is music to our ears. A £12.8m music centre for 400 children in a restored heritage building in Sheffield is set to inspire a new generation of songwriters - and could produce the next Pulp. Harmony Works, in Canada House on Commercial Street, will see the five-storey Grade II*-listed city centre building extended, conserved and modernised to create a new permanent home for the city’s musical talent.
