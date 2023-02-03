News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

TEDxSheffield returns to city after nine years with day of brilliant speakers thanks to software tycoon David Richards

Save the date: TEDxSheffield is returning to showcase the city with brilliant speakers, thought provoking ideas and 'mind blowing conversation' about life-changing moments.

By David Walsh
3 minutes ago

The theme will be ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’, the moments of transformation that can inspire us towards a brighter future. The independently organised, not-for-profit event takes place at the Crucible Theatre on June 10 and runs from 9am to 5pm.

TEDxSheffield is part of a grassroots initiative devoted to “ideas worth spreading” and will feature short talks, demonstrations and performances on a range of subjects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New licence holder David Richards MBE, founder of Sheffield software firm WANdisco, said: “We aim to take TEDxSheffield to the next level and establish it as one of the most significant events of its kind in the world. We want to showcase the city and its amazing citizens to national and international audiences and expose as many people as possible to exciting new ideas that encourage a growth mindset. Whether you are 14 or 84, you are going to find something inspirational at TEDxSheffield with incredible stories of people – from global leaders to fellow citizens – who embraced the inflection points in their lives.”

Most Popular
WANdisco boss David Richards is the new TEDx Sheffield licence holder. Picture Bruce Rollinson

TEDxSheffield is curated by David and Jane Richards, Megan Cornick of WANdisco, Paulette Edwards of BBC Radio Sheffield, Nancy Fielder of National World Cities, Bernard Ginns, Branksome Partners, Hannah V Jordan, Sheffield University, Herb Kim, TEDxManchester, Mai Mai Lam of WANdisco, Dr Julie and Neil MacDonald, Kate Martin of Sheffield City Council and Kim Streets of Sheffield Museums Trust.

To attend visit eepurl.com/igEvXz Follow TEDxSheffield on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates. Tickets go on sale in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
TEDx is at the Crucible on June 10. Tickets go on sale in February.
David RichardsWANdiscoSheffieldBBC Radio Sheffield