The theme will be ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’, the moments of transformation that can inspire us towards a brighter future. The independently organised, not-for-profit event takes place at the Crucible Theatre on June 10 and runs from 9am to 5pm.

New licence holder David Richards MBE, founder of Sheffield software firm WANdisco, said: “We aim to take TEDxSheffield to the next level and establish it as one of the most significant events of its kind in the world. We want to showcase the city and its amazing citizens to national and international audiences and expose as many people as possible to exciting new ideas that encourage a growth mindset. Whether you are 14 or 84, you are going to find something inspirational at TEDxSheffield with incredible stories of people – from global leaders to fellow citizens – who embraced the inflection points in their lives.”