The theme will be ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’, the moments of transformation that can inspire us towards a brighter future. The independently organised, not-for-profit event takes place at the Crucible Theatre on June 10 and runs from 9am to 5pm.
TEDxSheffield is part of a grassroots initiative devoted to “ideas worth spreading” and will feature short talks, demonstrations and performances on a range of subjects.
New licence holder David Richards MBE, founder of Sheffield software firm WANdisco, said: “We aim to take TEDxSheffield to the next level and establish it as one of the most significant events of its kind in the world. We want to showcase the city and its amazing citizens to national and international audiences and expose as many people as possible to exciting new ideas that encourage a growth mindset. Whether you are 14 or 84, you are going to find something inspirational at TEDxSheffield with incredible stories of people – from global leaders to fellow citizens – who embraced the inflection points in their lives.”
TEDxSheffield is curated by David and Jane Richards, Megan Cornick of WANdisco, Paulette Edwards of BBC Radio Sheffield, Nancy Fielder of National World Cities, Bernard Ginns, Branksome Partners, Hannah V Jordan, Sheffield University, Herb Kim, TEDxManchester, Mai Mai Lam of WANdisco, Dr Julie and Neil MacDonald, Kate Martin of Sheffield City Council and Kim Streets of Sheffield Museums Trust.
To attend visit eepurl.com/igEvXz Follow TEDxSheffield on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates. Tickets go on sale in February.