Teams boost at Sheffield solicitors

Two experienced solicitors have joined Sheffield’s MD Law to boost its already successful corporate and commercial property teams.

Kate Beech, known for a broad range of transactional corporate work especially in the healthcare sector, joins as a consultant solicitor working with the six-strong team of partners, and will concentrate on acquisitions and mergers especially dental practices, a new development for the firm.

While senior associate Travis Wood, who has worked on commercial and residential developments, social housing projects, large distribution centre transactions and funding deals, joins experienced legal and property professional Howard Wade, and newly qualified solicitor Abi Johal in the expanding commercial property team.

The Broomhall-based boutique law firm, which was set up 10 years ago by Matthew Dixon and now employs 20 staff, acts for businesses and individuals on corporate law, business recovery, insolvency, litigation, commercial property, healthcare and employment law matters.

Kate has held senior roles at various national law firms, as well as in Sheffield in her near 20 year career, and is one of the very few lawyers in the country to have held both NASDAL (National Association of Specialist Dental Accountants and Lawyers) and ASPD (Association of Specialist Providers to Dentists) accreditation.

She said: “I have been involved hundreds of dental practice transactions. The market is active and there are deals being done all the time, whether that is a first time buyer or a corporate, all looking to build their practices, to those looking to sell the practice they have built over a number of years.

“This is a really good opportunity to bring a new line of work to a quality firm, which has friendly and approachable staff, and to enhance the already successful corporate team’s offering.”

Travis, who has 10 years experience in commercial property law, added: “I love the mechanical and transactional elements of the work. I’m excited to join MD Law at such a dynamic time for the firm and its growing commercial property team.

“The firm has an excellent reputation for delivering practical, client-focused advice, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth by helping clients achieve their goals.”

MD Law partner Matthew Dixon said: “Kate’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to driving sustainable growth across the firm. Her arrival further enhances the depth of expertise within our corporate team, bringing new skills and opportunities.

“Travis’ property experience across a range of sectors and project types brings real benefits and will ensure clients are in the best possible position to safeguard themselves and the developments they are involved in.

“Kate and Travis are invaluable assets to our corporate and commercial property teams, and to the firm as a whole. We’re very pleased to have them on board.”

Employment lawyer Lindsey Gaimster joined six months ago to start MD Law’s newest service offering advice on all aspects of employment law, HR and employee management.

For further information on MD Law call 0114 299 4890, visit www.mdlaw or email [email protected]