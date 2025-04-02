Taylor Emmet's Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Teams win ‘Team of the Year’ at Sheffield Law Society Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Emmet's Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury teams have been crowned 'Team of the Year' at the 2025 Sheffield & District Law Society Awards.

The firm also demonstrated its comprehensive excellence with nominations in four other categories at the awards ceremony. The firm's Residential Property, Commercial Property, Private Client, and Family departments were all shortlisted for Team of the Year in their respective categories, showcasing the firm's strength across multiple practice areas.

The winning PI and Clinical Negligence teams, comprising 34 professionals, have demonstrated exceptional expertise in handling complex cases and delivering positive outcomes for their clients. Their commitment to providing personalised service has earned them recognition in the Legal 500, where they are praised as "personable, professional, and prompt".

A standout achievement includes their involvement in the landmark Supreme Court case CCC v Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which challenges the "Lost Years" compensation principle for severely injured children. If successful, this case would allow families to seek full compensation for their child's entire expected natural lifespan, significantly impacting future cases involving severely injured children.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "I'm incredibly proud of our Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury teams for achieving Team of the Year. Their work not only delivers brilliant service for our clients but also drives positive change in the legal sector.

“What makes this recognition even more special is that it comes alongside nominations for our other departments, showing the excellence that carries throughout our firm. Thank you to everyone in the firm for your constant dedication to our clients.”

For more information about Taylor Emmet and their services, please visit https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/