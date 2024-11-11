Taylor Emmet Trainee Solicitor Shortlisted as ‘Rising Star’ at the Asian Legal Awards

Jamal Aslam, a trainee solicitor at Taylor Emmet, has been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award at this year's Asian Legal Awards. The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024 at 6pm in the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The Asian Legal Awards celebrate excellence in the legal profession, with the Rising Star category recognising outstanding legal professionals who have made significant contributions to their field.

Jamal joined Taylor Emmet's Commercial Property team in April 2022, commencing his training contract with the firm in September 2024.

Throughout his time at Taylor Emmet, Jamal has demonstrated a strong commitment to both professional excellence and community service. He is an active member of the firm's charity committee, supporting charities through fundraising and event planning.

Jamal is also developing a programme to support students in exploring alternative routes to qualifying as a solicitor and non-legal careers within the legal sector, aiming to diversify the field.

Jamal said: "I am deeply honoured to be shortlisted for the Rising Star Award at the Asian Legal Awards. This recognition showcases the supportive environment at Taylor Emmet that encourages growth and excellence in everyone.

“I'm passionate about making a positive impact both in my legal work and in the community, and this nomination motivates me to continue pushing boundaries in our field. I look forward to attending the ceremony later this month and celebrating everyone’s achievements in the industry."

For more information, visit www.tayloremmet.co.uk/