Taylor Emmet Trainee shortlisted at Yorkshire Legal Awards

Trainee solicitor at Taylor Emmet, Jamal Aslam, has been shortlisted for 'Trainee of the Year' at the 2025 Yorkshire Legal Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on October 9 at the New Dock Hall in Leeds, the Yorkshire Legal Awards brings together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. The award categories cover everyone from the biggest corporate firms to leading barristers, from rising stars to senior partners.

Since beginning his training contract in September 2024, Jamal has made a significant impact within the firm's corporate commercial and private client department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst in his corporate commercial seat Jamal worked on a number of distinguished transactions which included, navigating complex regulatory requirements and demonstrating remarkable legal expertise while dealing with high-profile parties.

Jamal Aslam, Trainee Solicitor at Taylor Emmet

Before his training contract started, Jamal accumulated over five years of experience as a paralegal, including nearly three years within Taylor Emmet's commercial real estate department. His expertise spans commercial, retail, industrial, agricultural, and land transactions across the UK. This breadth of experience has enabled him to hit the ground running as a trainee over the past 12 months and showcase his skills from the off.

Outside of work Jamal is heavily involved in the local community leading and supporting initiatives in education, inclusion, charity and local enterprise.

Jamal said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for this award. Working at Taylor Emmet has provided me with incredible opportunities to develop my skills across different practice areas. Feeling constantly supported has allowed me to go above and beyond in various aspects of career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm grateful for the support of my supervisors and colleagues who have guided me throughout the first year of my training contract. This recognition reflects the culture at Taylor Emmet, where I have always felt supported and valued. The firm’s training programme, developed for myself and my fellow trainees past and present, has provided the foundation for our success and enabled us to develop into confident, capable solicitors."

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted that Jamal has been recognised with this well-deserved shortlisting.

“Since joining Taylor Emmet, Jamal has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, commercial awareness and client care skills. This nomination is a fantastic recognition of his hard work and dedication, and we are lucky to have him as part of our team."