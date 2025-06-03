Taylor Emmet to be headline sponsor for Sheffield RUFC Summer Ball

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, will be headline sponsor for the 2025 Sheffield RUFC Summer Ball, set to take place on Friday 6th June at Abbeydale Sports Club.

The event is expected to host 500 guests, with the highlight being guest speaker Kevin Sinfield, England Rugby's current defence coach and a renowned rugby league player. Known for his remarkable sporting achievements and friendship with Rob Burrow, Kevin has raised millions through various sporting challenges to support MND research.

The summer ball represents an exciting collaboration between Sheffield RUFC and several leading local businesses, with Taylor Emmet taking the position as headline sponsor, further cementing their relationship with SRUFC after taking shirt sponsorship ahead of the 24/25 season.

Taylor Emmet has a long-standing commitment to supporting their local community, regularly contributing to various initiatives around South Yorkshire.

Andrew Langdale, Rob Moore, Simon Tomlinson, Steve Hinshelwood

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "As a firm deeply rooted in the Sheffield community, we're honoured to be the headline sponsor of this event. The presence of Kevin Sinfield, whose dedication to raising awareness and funds for MND research is inspiring, makes this partnership even more meaningful.

“Through this partnership, we're excited to support both Sheffield's sporting community and important causes that make a real difference in our wider local community."

For more information about Taylor Emmet and their services, please visit https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/