Taylor Emmet Solicitor wins Partner of the Year at 2025 Sheffield Law Society Awards

Ian Osborn from leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has won Partner of the Year at the 2025 Sheffield & District Law Society Awards, coinciding with his recent promotion to Partner.

Since joining the firm's Commercial Property Department in February 2024, Ian’s commitment to client service and expertise in agricultural and rural property law has established him as a trusted advisor in the region.

Ian has driven a 50% increase in fee-earning capacity and spearheaded the expansion of the firm's agricultural and rural property services. His expertise has been particularly evident in high-value transactions, including the £1.8m disposal of a farm and significant commercial property deals in Sheffield.

Beyond his legal work, Ian shows dedication to the community through his involvement with local charities focused on affordable housing.

Ian Osborn, Partner at Taylor Emmet

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "Ian's promotion to Partner and his recognition at the Sheffield & District Law Society Awards demonstrates not only his exceptional legal expertise, but also his commitment to client service and community engagement.

"His leadership in developing our agricultural and rural property services, particularly through our Peak District office, has been instrumental in our firm's growth in the past year. I am confident that Ian will continue to drive both his personal success and the firm's growth in his new role as Partner."

Ian said: "It’s great to receive this award and take on the role of Partner at Taylor Emmet. I’ve enjoyed being part of the success in expanding our agricultural and rural property services, particularly through our Peak District office.

"I'm especially proud of how we've developed strong relationships with local communities, and I look forward to continuing our dedication to excellence in commercial property law and our investment in the region's growth."

For more information about Taylor Emmet and their services, please visit https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/