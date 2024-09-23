Taylor Emmet shortlisted for Probate Provider of the Year at the British Wills and Probate Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Wills and Probate team at leading Sheffield City Region law firm, Taylor Emmet, have been shortlisted for ‘Probate Provider of the Year - North and Midlands’ at the British Wills and Probate Awards 2024.

Headed up by Partner Richard King, the team has been named as a British Wills and Probate award finalist for the fifth consecutive year, having won ‘Solicitor Firm of the Year – North’ in 2023.

The Probate Provider of the Year award celebrates firms that can demonstrate the ability to deliver high standards of service and support to clients, as well as improve efficiencies, reduce costs for all parties and bring new service offerings to market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Emmet offers comprehensive Wills and Probate services, including drafting Lasting Powers of Attorney, tax planning, estate administration, and trust creation. The team also has expertise in care home planning, managing agricultural estates, and wealth management.

Richard King, Head of Wills and Probate at Taylor Emmet

The British Wills and Probate Awards have become one of the most significant events in the calendar of the Wills and Probate profession. This year's event is being held on Thursday 10 October at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Head of Wills and Probate, Richard King said: “It’s now been half a decade that we have been recognised for these awards.

“I am extremely proud of our team, who consistently show an incredible commitment to our clients and always deliver exceptional service. Thank you to everyone in the team for continuing this effort for so many years which has led to this recognition once again.”