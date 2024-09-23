Taylor Emmet shortlisted for Probate Provider of the Year at the British Wills and Probate Awards

By Abbie Thompson
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:58 BST
The Wills and Probate team at leading Sheffield City Region law firm, Taylor Emmet, have been shortlisted for ‘Probate Provider of the Year - North and Midlands’ at the British Wills and Probate Awards 2024.

Headed up by Partner Richard King, the team has been named as a British Wills and Probate award finalist for the fifth consecutive year, having won ‘Solicitor Firm of the Year – North’ in 2023.

The Probate Provider of the Year award celebrates firms that can demonstrate the ability to deliver high standards of service and support to clients, as well as improve efficiencies, reduce costs for all parties and bring new service offerings to market.

Taylor Emmet offers comprehensive Wills and Probate services, including drafting Lasting Powers of Attorney, tax planning, estate administration, and trust creation. The team also has expertise in care home planning, managing agricultural estates, and wealth management.

Richard King, Head of Wills and Probate at Taylor EmmetRichard King, Head of Wills and Probate at Taylor Emmet
Richard King, Head of Wills and Probate at Taylor Emmet

The British Wills and Probate Awards have become one of the most significant events in the calendar of the Wills and Probate profession. This year's event is being held on Thursday 10 October at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Head of Wills and Probate, Richard King said: “It’s now been half a decade that we have been recognised for these awards.

“I am extremely proud of our team, who consistently show an incredible commitment to our clients and always deliver exceptional service. Thank you to everyone in the team for continuing this effort for so many years which has led to this recognition once again.”

