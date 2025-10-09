Taylor Emmet secures recognition in 2026 Legal 500 rankings

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has once again been acknowledged for its excellence in the Legal 500 rankings.

The firm has maintained its impressive position as a Tier One firm in the 2026 rankings, demonstrating its continued commitment to providing high-quality legal services.

Taylor Emmet's Family Law team has yet again been ranked in Tier One. Headed by Michaela Evans, who is described as 'phenomenal' and noted for her 'holistic approach', the team offers expertise across complex financial remedies, cohabitation matters, domestic abuse issues, and children law matters.

The Contentious Trusts and Probate team has also maintained its Tier One ranking. Led by Alex Watkinson, who is praised for his 'exceptional knowledge of the law', the team continues to demonstrate broad expertise in will validity and inheritance disputes.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmetplaceholder image
The firm has also achieved Tier Three rankings across three departments, including the Clinical Negligence team led by James Drydale, the Personal Injury team headed by John Green, and the Personal Tax, Trusts and Probate team led by Richard King.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted with our continued recognition in the 2026 Legal 500 rankings. This achievement showcases our strong position and commitment to supporting and protecting our clients across a range of legal services.”

"Congratulations to our Contentious Trusts and Probate and Family Law teams for maintaining their Tier One status, as well as our Clinical Negligence, Personal Injury and Personal Tax, Trusts and Probate departments for continuing to be recognised for their excellence. This acknowledgement across multiple practice areas reflects the hard work, dedication and expertise of everyone here at Taylor Emmet."

