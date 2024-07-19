Taylor Emmet receives a record number of applications for Graduate Training Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Emmet, a leading law firm in the Sheffield city region, has recorded the highest number of applications for its Graduate Training Programme, with more than 200 applicants applying for the 2026 intake.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which includes a two-year contract that allows trainee solicitors to explore four legal practice areas focusing on personal and legal development, has been pivotal to the firm's growth strategy. Since its establishment in 2016, the programme has resulted in a 90% retention rate of trainee solicitors upon their admission, demonstrating its ability to prepare the next generation of legal professionals for the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Emmet collaborates closely with the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam, and the University of Law, as well as attracting national applicants. The selection process includes initial interviews, presentations, and team exercises, ensuring a diverse and vibrant team of trainees each year. Currently, the firm has 14 trainee solicitors and a further 14 individuals who are currently undertaking CILEX courses.

One of the firm's past trainee solicitors who completed the programme in 2019, Oliver Simpson, was recently promoted to partner, which highlights the success of the graduate training programme.

Sharna Poxon, HR Director at Taylor Emmet

Sharna Poxon, HR Director at Taylor Emmet, said: "Since starting the graduate training programme, we've seen a year-on-year increase in the number of applications and from such a diverse range of talented individuals who are wanting to join us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only has the programme been transformational in harnessing a rich pool of talent, but it facilitates strategic planning as we recruit two years in advance.”

"Wherever possible, we engage with our future trainee solicitors in advance of them commencing their training contract with us. That way, our trainees, already familiar with our team and departments, can hit the ground running and contribute from day one”.

“We've also found that many locally born graduates returning to Sheffield after university have joined our programme which has enriched our team with homegrown talent. We also find many local graduates love the city so much, they want to stay! We are excited to continue expanding our trainee positions into more departments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Emmet has served people and businesses for more than 150 years and is the largest independent firm in the Sheffield City Region. It provides legal services for both businesses and individuals and boasts more than 260 legal and non-legal professionals.

For more information about Taylor Emmet's Graduate Training Programme, visit: www.tayloremmet.co.uk/careers/students-and-graduates/