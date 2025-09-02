Taylor Emmet raises over £2,600 in successful Charity Office Walk

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has successfully completed their annual Charity Office Walk, raising an impressive £2,626 for charity.

The sponsored walk, which took place on Friday August 8, raised funds for the firm’s four charity partners: Support Dogs, Alzheimer's Society, Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, and Weston Park Cancer Charity, contributing towards the firm's annual target of £20,000 for these organisations.

The walk connected the firm's five office locations. Starting in Rotherham, participants journeyed through Sheffield city centre, visited the Sheffield Southwest and Dronfield offices, before concluding at the firm's brand-new Peak District office at the Riverside Business Park in Bakewell.

The relocation of the Bakewell branch from its former location to the new Riverside Business Park marks a significant change for the firm, transitioning from a "Bakewell-based" to "Peak District Solicitors" to better reflect its client base throughout the region, while complementing its Sheffield operations.

Taylor Emmet staff at their Charity Office Walk

Mike Robinson, Senior Web Developer at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are thrilled with the success of this year's Taylor Emmet Office Walk. Raising £2,626 for charities that are so close to our hearts is a fantastic achievement. It was a wonderful day that brought colleagues from across all our branches together for causes we deeply care about.

"It was great that we got to finish the walk at our new Peak District office and celebrate our move to the Riverside Business Park. Thank you to everyone who donated and supported us throughout the day. It’s support like this that enables us to continue supporting causes that make a big difference in our community."

To find out more about Taylor Emmet and their services, visit: https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/