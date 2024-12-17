Taylor Emmet launches winter charity initiatives

Sheffield-based law firm, Taylor Emmet, is embracing the festive season with a series of charitable initiatives supporting local organisations.

The firm has collected gifts for Sheffield Children's Hospital, to be handed out to young patients during their hospital stay. For the 4th year running, they have also once again sponsored a snowflake in the hospital's Christmas lights display.

This year, staff have also participated in the Crochet/Knitting Baby Clothes Appeal, where employees dedicated their time to creating handmade items for babies.

A special highlight from this festive season included a visit from Support Dogs to their Sheffield Central office where staff enjoyed festive refreshments while meeting assistance puppies.

Lauren Mugambwa (Left), HR Manager at Taylor Emmet

Josh Proud, Marketing Manager at Taylor Emmet, said: "Throughout our 150-year history, Taylor Emmet has maintained strong connections with our local community. It's been a pleasure to work closely with Support Dogs, Birth Trauma Association, The Children's Hospital, and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

“Last year we organised several initiatives for our charity partners and managed to donate over £20,000, which we aim to achieve again this year. As we approach the end of 2024, we hope that these recent Christmas-focused programmes build on the partnerships we have developed and make a positive impact for Sheffield.”

For more information about Taylor Emmet, visit www.tayloremmet.co.uk