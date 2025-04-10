Taylor Emmet highly commended at British Conveyancing Awards 2025

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has been highly commended in the Innovation in Practice category at the British Conveyancing Awards 2025 for their TE Buyer Assist product.

Launched in April 2024, TE Buyer Assist is revolutionising the conveyancing process through its innovative 'Fast Start' feature and 'Buyer's Protection' guarantee. The product integrates digital onboarding, enabling contract readiness in as little as 48 hours while protecting clients against financial loss should their purchase chain collapse.

The impact of the service has been remarkable, with the firm seeing enquiries rise by 76% year on year.

The British Conveyancing Awards, held at 8 Northumberland Avenue London and hosted by television and radio personality, Vernon Kay, recognises excellence and innovation in the conveyancing sector. Now in its fifth year, the British Conveyancing Awards celebrates providers of home-moving legal services who facilitate approximately 1 million home-moving transactions annually.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: “We are delighted that TE Buyer Assist has been highly commended at the British Conveyancing Awards. Since launching the service, we've seen a fundamental shift in how our clients experience the home-buying process.”

To find out more about TE Buyer Assist, visit: https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/personal/residential-conveyancing/buyer-assist/

For more information about Taylor Emmet and their services, please visit https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/