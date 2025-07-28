Taylor Emmet expands with premium Peak District office relocation

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has secured new offices in the Peak District, moving from its current central location in Bakewell and into the Riverside Business Park.

With plans to move later this summer, the new modern office allows for the firm to be in the largest development of its kind in the Peak Park, with the location already featuring high-profile neighbours including Thornbridge Brewery and Chatsworth.

This new high-visibility location at Riverside Business Park strengthens Taylor Emmet's established presence across the Peak District region. The firm is evolving its identity from "Bakewell-based" to "Peak District lawyers" to better reflect its extensive client base throughout the area, while complementing its Sheffield operations.

Headed by Martin Sissons, Partner at Taylor Emmet, the firm’s Peak District office provides specialised services tailored to rural communities, including agricultural law, rural conveyancing, wills, probate, tax planning, and trust management, as well as wider services including residential conveyancing, commercial property matters, and family law.

Martin said: "I've enjoyed being part of the success in expanding our agricultural and rural property services, particularly through our Peak District office, and this relocation is a significant milestone that will enable us to better serve our growing client base.

"We are excited to move to a more efficient workspace that accommodates our collaborative approach to legal practice. This expansion showcases the trust our clients place in us to support and protect them through complex rural property matters."

“We are excited to showcase the new office at our opening event on 11th September and invite local business from across the Peak District to join us in celebration”

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "Our move to the Riverside Business Park represents an exciting new chapter for Taylor Emmet in the Peak District. The new open-plan space offers significant improvements with capacity for up to 25 colleagues, collaborative breakout areas, and flexible meeting spaces.

"This strategic relocation allows us to strengthen our position as the leading law firm across the entire Peak District region, not just Bakewell. Being situated in the largest development of its kind in the Peak Park enhances our visibility and accessibility to clients, allowing us to better protect their interests and support their needs through our full-service capabilities and deliver the personalised legal solutions that our Peak District clients deserve."