Taylor Emmet appoints new Senior Business Development Manager to drive firm’s strategic growth

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has announced the appointment of Jo Chan Shaw as Senior Business Development Manager. This newly created position, part of the firm's five-year growth strategy, will focus on raising the firm's profile in the region and enhancing its strategic planning capabilities.

Jo brings extensive expertise in relationship building and sector development, particularly in the sports and media markets. Her impressive experience includes managing partnerships with national governing bodies, including England Rugby, British Rowing, and UK Athletics.

Jo said: "I was drawn to Taylor Emmet because I saw an opportunity to make a significant impact within a firm that has an excellent reputation and ambitious growth plans. I was particularly attracted to the prospect of joining a firm where I could contribute meaningfully to its development.

“The firm's strong heritage in Sheffield, combined with its forward-thinking approach, makes this an exciting time to join. In the coming months, we aim to enhance our presence while maintaining our proud Sheffield roots and expanding our national reach."

Jo Chan Shaw, newly appointed Senior Business Development Manager at Taylor Emmet

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jo to Taylor Emmet as our Senior Business Development Manager. Jo's appointment represents a significant milestone in our strategic growth plans. With her extensive experience in relationship building and sector development, I'm excited about what lies ahead for our firm.

“Already, Jo has brought forward excellent ideas for showcasing our full-service capabilities. I am confident that Jo's expertise will help drive Taylor Emmet forward as we continue to expand our presence both regionally and nationally."