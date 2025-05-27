Taylor Emmet announces firm’s charities of the year

Leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has announced their four charities for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Alzheimer’s Society has been selected by the Taylor Emmet team, joining the firm’s existing panel of charities, Support Dogs, The Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Charity. This decision was made through an internal vote within the firm, showcasing the team's commitment to causes they deeply care about.

Over the years, the firm has also organised various fundraising events, including a charity skydive, 'Dog and Doughnut Days,' a family fun day, charity walks and many more.

As part of their firm culture, Taylor Emmet also maintains its 'Volunteer Day' programme, which provides each employee with a paid day off to volunteer at their chosen charity.

Emily Johnson at Alzheimer's Society, said: "We are delighted that Taylor Emmet's staff has chosen to fundraise in aid of Alzheimer’s Society. As the UK's leading dementia charity, supporting over 900,000 people living with the condition, support like this is vital in helping us provide essential services and fund research.

“We look forward to working closely with the Taylor Emmet team to raise awareness and funds that will help provide help and hope and transform the lives of people affected by dementia.”

Mike Robinson, Senior Web Developer at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted to begin our support with Alzheimer's Society alongside our existing charities. Their work in supporting people affected by dementia is personally meaningful to many of our people.

“We hope to make a significant contribution to their cause while continuing our strong relationships with Support Dogs, The Children's Hospital, and Weston Park Cancer Charity."

For more information about Taylor Emmet and their services, please visit https://www.tayloremmet.co.uk/