From long-closed shops and banks to businesses that have only shut their doors in the past few months, these properties are waiting for new owners or managers to bring them back to life.
Some of the premises include the former Kommune food hall, the former Body Shop in Orchard Square and two bookies.
1. Kommune food hall
The former Kommune food court in the former Co-op store in Castle House, on Angel Street, is up for rent.
The property forms part of Castle House, a Grade II listed building now home to a mix of occupiers and uses.
The premises includes a former retail store and warehouse at lower ground floor level. Available to let as a whole or could be split on new lease terms. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Samaritans on Chapel Walk
Samaritans on Chapel Walk closed after 35 years in February. Now it is up for rent for £12,500 pa. It has accommodation over ground, first and lower ground floors.
| NW Photo: DW
3. The Body Shop
The Body Shop, in Orchard Square, Sheffield, is to rent for £46,100 pa. It closed in January after 34 years.
| National World Photo: National World
4. William Hill
The former William Hill on City Road is available for £24,366 pa.
The building occupies ground and basement floors. The ground floor comprises a large sales area and customer toilets. The basement provides storage and staff accommodation.
| Google