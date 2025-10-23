Would you shop online less to save Sheffield's shops?

Take a look at 11 shops in Sheffield city centre currently up for rent – and how much they cost

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 07:19 BST

With high street vacancies on the rise, Sheffield has a growing number of retail units currently up for lease or sale.

From long-closed shops and banks to businesses that have only shut their doors in the past few months, these properties are waiting for new owners or managers to bring them back to life.

Some of the premises include the former Kommune food hall, the former Body Shop in Orchard Square and two bookies.

Here’s a look at some of the retail spaces currently available on Zoopla in Sheffield, with their asking prices.

The former Kommune food court in the former Co-op store in Castle House, on Angel Street, is up for rent. The property forms part of Castle House, a Grade II listed building now home to a mix of occupiers and uses. The premises includes a former retail store and warehouse at lower ground floor level. Available to let as a whole or could be split on new lease terms.

1. Kommune food hall

Samaritans on Chapel Walk closed after 35 years in February. Now it is up for rent for £12,500 pa. It has accommodation over ground, first and lower ground floors.

2. Samaritans on Chapel Walk

The Body Shop, in Orchard Square, Sheffield, is to rent for £46,100 pa. It closed in January after 34 years.

3. The Body Shop

The former William Hill on City Road is available for £24,366 pa. The building occupies ground and basement floors. The ground floor comprises a large sales area and customer toilets. The basement provides storage and staff accommodation.

4. William Hill

