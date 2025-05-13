SWEF funding helps young Sheffield carpenter carve out success

A talented young carpenter from Sheffield is nailed on for success after receiving a grant of £2,000 to support the launch of his fledgling business.

The funding from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) has allowed Andrew Merson to invest in high-quality essential tools for his carpentry company, Sheffield Woodcraft.

The money was awarded via the SW Enterprise Fund (SWEF) – which gives grants of up to £2,000 to budding entrepreneurs across South Yorkshire aged 18 to 30 years old, who are in the start-up or pre-revenue phase, or yet to make any income from sales.

Operating from Sheffield, Andrew has designed and crafted a variety of bespoke pieces including woven hazel panels, oak garden gates and a timber-framed Dutch barn all using locally sourced materials. His business takes commissions both locally and nationally.

Andrew, aged 31, who lives in South-East Sheffield, said: “The SWEF grant gave my business a big boost and allowed me to step up the quality of my work to the next level and have the confidence to take on more ambitious commissions.

“It provided me with a financial safety-net I otherwise wouldn’t have had in the formative years of my business.”

Andrew, who applied for the grant in 2024, praised the accessibility of the grant application process: “It was quick and quite simple, which is so helpful when you're running a young business on your own.”

Alongside funding, successful SWEF grant recipients also gain access to one-on-one business mentoring and networking opportunities. This provides successful applicants with crucial skills and experiences to make their business ventures thrive.

Having previously landed the fortunate opportunity to gain valuable industry skills in the form of a three-year apprenticeship, made possible by the Bill Hogarth Memorial Apprenticeship Trust (BHMAT), this extra support has been pivotal in helping Andrew to carve his way to success.

Andrew added: “I am so grateful to South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation for supporting me with the SWEF funding. Through Sheffield Woodcraft, I’m passionate about contributing to the local community, creating functional wood products which strengthen residents' connection to local woodlands and nature.

“I hope my work will help demonstrate how beautiful biodiverse woodlands can support the livelihoods of local people.”

SYCF is the region’s largest local grant giving charity and last year awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 community groups and organisations. Since 1986, the Community Foundation has given out almost £40m in grassroots grants.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “Andrew's enthusiasm for carpentry and ambition to expand his business was immediately clear from the start.

“Everything he creates is unique, custom-made, and aligned with regenerative forestry and sustainable practices. From harvesting the trees to crafting the final product, Andrew showcases an incredible talent. We’re delighted to support him with the SWEF funding and we hope it will help take his brilliant business model to the next level.”

For more information or to apply for SWEF funding visit https://www.sycf.org.uk/apply/search-our-grants/swef.