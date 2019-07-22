Swedish fashion brands Monki and Weekday set to open new stores in Sheffield

Weekday in Luxembourg

The two new stores are expected to open in November, ahead of the busy Christmas period, and will be located on the ground floor of Grosvenor House – the new flagship office for HSBC, with customer entrances situated on Pinstone Street.

Councillor Julie Dore, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Heart of The City II is a truly innovative scheme that will transform our city centre. It will bring a vibrant mix of new brands, local businesses, makers and creators and high-quality new homes and businesses.

“Both Monki and Weekday are bold new brands that will bring new life into our city, and will give further confidence to the retail market.”

Monki is a storytelling brand offering great fashion at a competitive price, aiming to be kind to the world and empowering the young women in it.

Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Managing Director of Monki, said: “Sheffield is a city full of young, creative people and we can’t wait to open our first store there and share the full Monki experience.”

Weekday is a fashion and denim brand influenced by youth culture and street style. Dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression, the brand inspires through a combination of creativity and cultural understanding.

It reflects on issues such as sexism, gender equality, current events and popular culture.

Daniel Herrmann, Managing Director of Weekday, added: “We have had great success in London and are now thrilled to be opening our first store in northern England, enabling more customers to experience our brand.

“Sheffield is the home to a vibrant creative scene, and we look forward to meeting this great community.”

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted to have secured the first of the scheme’s retailers in Monki and Weekday. They are both completely new brands to the city and will offer our shoppers more variety and choice.

“The announcement really showcases what the Heart of The City II scheme is all about – a modern and sophisticated district where people can work, live, shop and visit.

“We are expecting further exciting announcements which reflect our ongoing ambition for this to be the country’s most transformative and ambitious city centre development which places the council as the developer and shows other cities that their centres can be vibrant places bustling with retail, residential and leisure opportunities.

Jocelyn Holmes, Senior Leasing Manager at Queensberry, said: “Monki and Weekday have really bought into the vision for the city centre and see it as the perfect location to expand their brands. Sheffield will be home to the first Monki in Yorkshire and the first Weekday outside of London, which is a real coup.”